Vishal Bhardwaj to adapt The Exile

After Hrs Correspondent | Updated: Sep 27, 2017, 09:38 AM IST, DNA

Looks like Vishal is taking a break from Shakespearean plays that he had adapted before.

After his last release, Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to adapt The Exile: The Stunning Inside Story of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Flight, which will be his next directorial venture.

The book is written by Catherine Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy for the big screen and is an insider’s account of Al-Qaida after 9/11.

The film is titled Abbottabad. Looks like Vishal is taking a break from Shakespearean plays that he had adapted before.

