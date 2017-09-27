Vishal Bhardwaj to adapt The Exile

Looks like Vishal is taking a break from Shakespearean plays that he had adapted before.

After his last release, Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to adapt The Exile: The Stunning Inside Story of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Flight, which will be his next directorial venture.

The book is written by Catherine Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy for the big screen and is an insider’s account of Al-Qaida after 9/11.

