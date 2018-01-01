Virushka in South Africa| Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wish New Year and share love-struck selfie

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to win our hearts with every new picture.

After a fairy tale wedding in Italy to honeymoon in Finland and even grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, the newlyweds are living it up in style. Now they the two have landed in South Africa along with the entire Indian cricket team. But that doesn't mean, the captain Kohli is not spending time with his bride. With clear blue skies and picturesque scenery in the backdrop, the couple shared an adorable selfie and wished fans a Happy New Year.

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, " Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year. Love and light to all."

Wishing you all a very happy , healthy and prosperous new year ! Love and light to all pic.twitter.com/mV2vE595ji — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2018

Before Indian cricket takes on South Africa in a Test series, Virat is back to training as well as spending time with Anushka. Recently, a picture of the two went viral where just like all of us, Virushka was seen shopping in sale. There seems to be huge discounts on the offer and Anushka seems to be deciding what to buy, Kohli decided to hold the bags for his lady.

Aww-dorable! Isn't it.