Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's adorable pics at Indian Sports Honours will make you wish for their December wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look adorable whenever they come together...whether its for a brand endorsement or simply a red carpet outing,Virushka gives couple goals to their fans each time. In midst of rumours of a December wedding, the love-struck couple made yet another appearance together.

Anushka accompanied her beau for Indian Sports Honours organised by Virat Kohli Foundation. The event was held to honour the sport persons for their outstanding achievements in their respective games. The two turned out to be the brightest stars of the do as lady in red wowed her fans in pant suit with a bold red lip colour on. Anushka was photographer's delight as she was seen constantly giggling and smiling along with Virat who looked dapper in a suit

Indian cricket team caption has already updated his Instagram profile picture with one of the happy moments.

Virat has been dating Anushka for almost four year now. Their relationship has always been in the media (both social and traditional) limelight. Kohli revealed that it was former teammate Zaheer Khan's advice that made him make his relationship public.

Kohli recently made an appearance on friend Gaurav Kapoor's chat show, Breakfast with Champions. He revealed how Anushka has turned him into a more sensible and patient guy in the four years they have been dating. "Sir lady luck ka kamaal hai (I've got to thank the lady luck). You've (Gaurav) seen me, you know I had no brains before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she's taught me a lot of things."

"I've learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She's taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are in to the fullest,"