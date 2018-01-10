Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi in a film based on her life!

After tickling our funny bones with her quirky character in her last release Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan is all set to maze us by portraying India's first woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi on the big screen. The film is to be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films banner.

Also read Happy Birthday Vidya Balan | 7 badass quotes of the actress who rules Bollywood on her own terms

How do we know this? Well, the movie is to be based on Sagarike Ghose's book titled Indira, India's Most Powerful PM and it so happens that she just signed the contract with Vidya and the production house for the same. Ghose took to her Twitter account to share the news writing, "Just signed the contract for movie rights for my book "Indira, India's Most Powerful PM" with @vidya_balan and @roykapurfilms! Utterly elated!! Look fwd to seeing INDIRA on screen! @juggernautbooks #IndiraTheMovie"

Also read Vidya Balan: It has to be something like Ijaazat with Shah Rukh Khan

Just signed the contract for movie rights for my book "Indira, India's Most Powerful PM" with @vidya_balan and @roykapurfilms! Utterly elated!! Look fwd to seeing INDIRA on screen! @juggernautbooks #IndiraTheMovie — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 10, 2018

Considering the kind of response that films based on real life characters have been gathering, this one's surely going to be a film to watch out for. After all, what's not to look forward to? Portrayal of one of the strongest and most powerful women that the country has eve had on the silver screens and that to by one of the best actresses in B-Town. Seems like a win-win situation.

What are you thoughts about Vidya Balan playing India Gandhi on screen? Let us know in the comments section below and keep watching this space for more updates.