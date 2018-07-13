Video: Sachin Tendulkar watched Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma and here's what he had to say

The legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar attended the special screening of hockey legend Sandeep Singh's biopic 'Soorma' starring Diljit Dosanjh. Ahead of the film's release, makers of 'Soorma' organized a special screening for Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai to showcase the biopic of India's ace hockey player Sandeep Singh.

After watching the film Sachin Tendulkar not only stood up for an applause but also expressed his thoughts on the inspiring story of Sandeep Singh portrayed in Soorma. The cricketer said, "Fantastic movie, it is really inspiring. We all followed Hockey but something like this had happened to Sandeep I was not aware of honestly. So, I am so happy that Shiva, Shaad, Diljit and Angad I have seen grow up as a kid, they have done a brilliant job. This is extremely inspiring not just for a sportsman but generally for everyone. I think it is a terrific story and must watch movie because it is a great story and it really portrays the never say die attitude and standing back on your feet to deliver is something that this movie teaches you."

Makers took to Twitter to share the video of Sachin Tendulkar saying, "The #Soorma of cricket - @sachin_rt couldn't hold his excitement after watching #Soorma! Thank you so much master blaster for all the love! @diljitdosanjh @taapsee @Imangadbedi @flickersingh @SnehaRajani @IChitrangda @thecsfilms @shaadesh #DeepakSingh".

Director Shaad Ali too attended the special screening of 'Soorma' and posed for the shutterbugs with the God of cricket. Soorma is a story inspired by a real story and director Shaad Ali has tried to keep it as real as possible.

Sandeep Singh was shot with a bullet while he was traveling in the train 12 years ago, after which the hockey player was paralysed for 2 years. But his determination and love for the game brought him back and he won several medals for our country.

Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma features Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Shaad Ali the film releases on July 13, 2018.