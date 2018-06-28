VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra wears the colour of love as she makes a stylish entry with beau Nick Jonas at Antilia

Rumoured boyfriend and American songwriter-singer Nick Jonas was Priyanka Chopra's plus one at Akash Ambani and fiancee Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday.

They made a couple entry at the venue and also posed for the media with aplomb. The Quantico star was dressed in the colour of love. Priyanka wore a sexy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla red saree to the bash with a golden blouse while Nick chose to keep it formal in a navy-blue suit.

Here's how Priyanka and Nick entered the venue -

#WATCH Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's engagement with Shloka Mehta, in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/keuG208ZC0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Priyanka had also attended Akash and Shloka's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday in a sublime ivory saree. Rumour has it that Priyanka and Nick might themselves exchange rings sometime between July and August.