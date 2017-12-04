Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor has passed away. Yes, Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's brother who carried forward the legacy of his talented father Prithviraj Kapoor is no more.

The actor had been ill for a while now and breathed his last at the age of 79.

Born in 1938, the actor is survived by three kids Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor.

Shashi Kapoor had chest infection in 2014. Before that, the ageing actor had undergone bypass surgery as well.

The multi talented actor appeared in Hindi as well as English-language films. He has also worked as a film director and assistant director in Bollywood. Awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the 2014 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Shashi Kapoor started his career as a child artist in Aag and Awara. He debuted as the leading hero in 1961 film Dharamputra and went on to star in over 116 films. This good looking Kapoor's most popular jodi was with Rakhee, Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman.

He teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan in over 12 films as their jodi was quite popular. Kaala Pathar, Suhaag and Shaan were just few of the hits the duo delivered.

Shashi Kapoor even started his own production house and explored niche cinema with films like Utsav, Junoon and fantasy film called Ajooba.

Shashi Kapoor even ventured into international cinema with films like The Householder (1963) and Shakespeare Wallah in 1965.

May his soul rest in peace.