Veteran actor Dharmendra makes his Twitter debut, courtesy Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol!

The actor is following only three accounts, find out who they are...

Joining the line of veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, legendary actor Dharamendra has finally made his debut on micro blogging site Twitter. While Big B and Rishi Kapoor are quite active on Twitter, looks like Dharam paaji is all set to follow suit as he has been sharing some pictures from his film Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 on his handle. Dharam ji is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabd.

He captioned the pics writing, "Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad"

Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad pic.twitter.com/nWGP1dJW0w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 17, 2017

The actor is only following three other people on Twitter who are from his family itself - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. Wondering who made him join social media?

Well, it's Sunny and Bobby Deol who managed to convince him to do so. Sunny even tweeted writing, "Me and Bob eventually succeeded in getting dad here.. Welcome Dad!!"