Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are equally excited about the release of Judwaa 2. The young actor, who has taken Salman’s advice really seriously, is also planning a special screening for the Khan family. Along with that, he will be the first guest on Bigg Boss 11’s opening episode. A source says, “Salman and Varun are going to take the stage to a medley of Judwaa songs. The leading ladies, too, will join them on the show.”