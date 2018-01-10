Varun Dhawan to play the leading man in Hindi remake of Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’?

Varun Dhawan, who is riding high on success after his stint in Judwaa 2, has his hands full with Shoojit Sircar’s October and Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, where he will be seen pairing with Anushka Sharma for the first time. Considering his line-up of upcoming movies, it seems he actor is keen on exploring different genres.

Now as per a report in Mid-Day, Varun is being considered to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy. The film, which will again bring Sajid Nadiadwala and Varun together, was apparently passed over by Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. "The film is currently being scripted and will be amended to suit Bollywood's audience. It revolves around a philandering, alcoholic, drug addict, a surgeon who falls in love with an innocent medical student. Dhawan, who is currently busy with YRF's Sui Dhaaga, will have to sport a leaner look for the part.", a source revealed to Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake will be reportedly helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga and is expected to go on floors by mid-2018.

Are you excited to see Varun in Arjun Reddy remake?