High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Nawabzaade' song to be out tomorrow

After enchanting us with their performance and wooing us with their chemistry in Remo D’Souza’s 2015 dance drama film ABCD 2, actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to bewitch us yet again in Jayesh Pradhan’s upcoming film Nawabzaade. The dance-based movie, which is produced by Remo D'Souza, stars Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in the leads and has a special appearance by Shraddha and Varun.

Earlier this month, Varun gave us a glimpse of their song High Rated Gabru by sharing a picture from the set. Originaly sung by Guru Randhawa, High Rated Gabru is a peppy track which became quite popular last year. The song has been recreated for Nawabzaade.

Giving us update about the project, the Badlapur actor disclosed that the first track of the film High Rated Gabru will release on June 28.

Taking to his Instagram page, Varun Dhawan shared the motion poster with a caption, “BOOOm #HIGHRATEDGABRU is back with me and @shraddhakapoor for #nawabzaade out in 2 days @remodsouza .My boyzzzz @punitjpathak @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal are back as well for their new film catch it soon. @rahuldid bhai Zaraa step dekhaaa do public ko.” Shraddha too shared the motion poster, writing, “Boom!#HighRatedGabru again. This time with me and @varundvn from #Nawabzaade. Out in 2 days. @gururandhawa @remodsouza @raghavjuyal @dharmesh0011 @punitjpathak @NawabzaadeMovie.”

Slated to release in August this year, Nawabzaade brings back Remo D’Souza’s Dance India Dance contestants Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal among others.