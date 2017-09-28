Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' to open with a big bang at the Box Office, here's how!

Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 is all set to record a big Friday collection fuelled by strong advance bookings for the film. The makers of the film, which releases tomorrow, opened advance bookings across India on Sunday, and Judwaa 2 has recorded great collections across territories. Exhibitors and distributors are thrilled with the response to this festive family entertainer that releases this Friday. The original makers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director David Dhawan, are back after 20 years with the sequel of the cult film and that is adding to the excitement quotient of the film.

The Dhawan factor

Varun’s impeccable record at the box office has proved his strong hold over audience time and again. “Varun is an extremely likable star and is the biggest youth icon of the country. The advance booking numbers only go to show this as there is huge demand from across all territories,” says Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures. “The advance booking of Judwaa 2 has been very promising and is amongst one of the strongest responses that a film has received in recent years for a partial holiday period. We are expecting a very good weekend and hoping the movie will get in good footfalls across all INOX multiplexes,” adds Rajender Singh, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Cinemas.

The long weekend

The exhibitors predict that Judwaa 2 will be a runaway hit with its strong content that will appeal to audiences across age-groups. This is a huge plus for an out-and-out masala entertainer. “The film is carrying tremendous buzz. We are looking forward to a blockbuster week with extended holiday on Monday,” says Devang Sampat, Director, Strategic Initiatives, Cinepolis.

Laugh out loud

Revenue pockets, where comedies are loved, are showing positive response for Judwaa 2. “Gujarat has traditionally been a superb market for comedies and looks like Judwaa 2 is set to take a big opening thanks to the content and Varun’s youth appeal. This is definitely going to bring smiles back at the box office,” says Balakrishna Shroff, Director, Shringar Films.