Urvashi Rautela to groove to the beats of reprised version of 90s song 'Urvashi Urvashi'

Urvashi Rautela must be on cloud nine. After doing several item numbers, she will now be seen grooving to a popular ’90s track that will be reprised for her film Hate Story 4. Says a source, “The makers have decided to use a modern version of Urvashi Urvashi from Muqabla for the film and it only made sense because it will be filmed on Urvashi herself. She will be seen gyrating to the hip hop number.” Someone’s got her song already!