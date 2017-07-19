Urvashi Rautela flies to Santa Monica to plan her first single in collaboration with Maejor Ali

The actress, who was there for 10 days described it as an “eventful trip”, where she had a close interaction with the Grammy Award nominee

A month ago, actress Urvashi Rautela had revealed how she was planning to collaborate with famed Hollywood singer, record producer, rapper and song-writer, Maejor Ali for a single. The singer, who had ever since been regularly in touch with her, recently hosted the actress’ visit to Los Angeles, during which the two discussed various possibilities.

The actress, who was there for 10 days described it as an “eventful trip”, where she had a close interaction with the Grammy Award nominee. “He has this massive recording studio in Santa Monica, where he made me hear some of his upcoming tunes and music. Maejor has a penchant for romantic numbers and he asked me about my most romantic track in Bollywood. I love rapping as well and we are exploring something in a different zone for our first single,” Urvashi said.

The actress made headlines in LA when she inadvertently ended up revealing the identity of the famous masked DJ, Marshmello, a close friend of Maejor Ali, on the social media. She posted a picture of herself with Chris Cornstock (otherwise masked) along with Maejor and another music composer, Moe Shalizi. Urvashi, however, says, “Marshmello is an amazing DJ. He always disguises himself under a helmet for public appearances and I have met him. His identity is pretty unknown but the picture I posted was not that of Marshmello,” she said.

The actress is now waiting for Maejor to come to India when they plan to officially finalise their first project and seal it, “We make it a point to interact with each other on FaceTime, but we will make it official only after he comes to India. Our focus is to come together and create a unique music video, that will be loved by both Indian and international audiences,” she said.

In the meantime, the actress is all set to launch her own app to connect with millions of her Twitter and Instagram fans, “It will help me to interact with them on a daily basis and keep them posted,” she said.