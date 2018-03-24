Undeterred by illness, Shahid Kapoor to resume 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' shoot

Shahid Kapoor is known to be a professional, who won’t let minor health issues put a pause on his work schedule.

Recently, the actor had to take a couple of days of from the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, due to a viral infection. He had to shoot an intense sequence, for which he had to speak his lines in a high pitch, that resulted in more trouble for his throat than he could have imagined.

As a crew-member reveals, “Shahid started spitting blood. Though many thought it was just a viral infection, doctors, who checked on him said that because of the intensity of the scream, some blood vessel was affected.” The actor, who had to scream his lines for the film, is feeling better now. Our informer adds, “Shahid plans to be back to the set in a day or two. He will finish his schedule and then return home towards the month-end.”