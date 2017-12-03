Twitter explodes! Shraddha Kapoor labelled 'hypocrite' for her post featuring Marilyn Monroe

Trending#

  Sunday 3 December 2017 14:58 IST
 

   
   
   


No celebrity is spared from trolls on social media. They are prying on all Bollywood stars and wait for any opportunity to slam them. Latest being Prabhas's latest co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

 
Saaho star posted an inspirational post featuring the international icon Marilyn Monroe, a powerful picture with a message for all the body shamers out there. 

 
In the picture it is Marilyn Monroe posing in a bikini looking sexy as ever. Shraddha’s post highlighted the fact that even though she does not have a toned belly or her thighs or her arms aren’t skinny, she is called the most beautiful women in the history. While Shraddha’s motive appears to inspire girls to be comfortable in their own skin and not succumb to any picture to become perfect.

  
But many netizens ended up trolling Shraddha Kapoor endorses a green tea brand asking the consumers to ‘reduce the belly fat’ and calling her 'hypoctrite'

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


              
Huma Qureshi wrote on Twitter, " glad you shared this Shraddha," 

   
What do you have say about this? 

 
 


    
   
