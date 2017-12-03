Twitter explodes! Shraddha Kapoor labelled 'hypocrite' for her post featuring Marilyn Monroe

No celebrity is spared from trolls on social media. They are prying on all Bollywood stars and wait for any opportunity to slam them. Latest being Prabhas's latest co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho star posted an inspirational post featuring the international icon Marilyn Monroe, a powerful picture with a message for all the body shamers out there.

In the picture it is Marilyn Monroe posing in a bikini looking sexy as ever. Shraddha’s post highlighted the fact that even though she does not have a toned belly or her thighs or her arms aren’t skinny, she is called the most beautiful women in the history. While Shraddha’s motive appears to inspire girls to be comfortable in their own skin and not succumb to any picture to become perfect.

But many netizens ended up trolling Shraddha Kapoor endorses a green tea brand asking the consumers to ‘reduce the belly fat’ and calling her 'hypoctrite'

Then why is this industry running for a zero figure!! Hypocrisy! — ankit baid (@ankitbaid97) December 2, 2017

Khao piyo moti ho jao fir. — (@abhishekprsnl) December 3, 2017

I too liked ur picture but my question is why u endorse weight loosing green tea?? — shubhrika (@shubhrika17) December 3, 2017

Fir Lipton Tea ka add q krte ho tum. Hypocrisy — Rahul Choudhary (@rahul2277_) December 2, 2017

#ShraddhaKapoor : Post pic of Marilyn not being size 0 & yada yada about body positivty... Also #ShraddhaKapoor : Buy Lipton green tea and lose 2kgs.. Sorry buying into the entitled, self-righteous & hypocritical bollywood bandwagon — Crab Countess (@Crabcountess) December 3, 2017

Huma Qureshi wrote on Twitter, " glad you shared this Shraddha,"

Hell yeahhhh ... glad u shared this Shraddhaaaaa https://t.co/mZmA3fjau6 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 2, 2017

