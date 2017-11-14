Twitter explodes! Bollywood bigwigs give a big shout out to kids on Children's Day

From Anupam Kher to Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood flaunts its love for children

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day across the country. And that's reason enough for b-town to flaunt its love for the little ones.

So what if we can't stop complaining about there being very few children's films made but Bollywood loves children and for all various reasons. Children's Day gives Karan Johar to celebrate the joy his twins Yash and Roohi have added in his life, while Ajay Devgn salutes the little ones who train adults so well.

While many wish that the child within us never dies. After all childhood is the most beautiful chapter in human life. Their innocence, their smile and their willingness to love without expecting anything in return makes them so pure.

Here's a look at how Bollywood wishes for Children's Day:

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.”:) #HappyChildrensDay — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 14, 2017

Am blessed to be a parent....#HappyChildrensDay — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2017

Give a HUG to ur inner child today!! #HappyChildrensday pic.twitter.com/aKKbqnd0bA — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 14, 2017

A special tribute to the man on whose name we celebrate #ChildrensDay, Pandit JawaharLal Nehru!!#HappyChildrensDay to the future of our nation and all of us who preserve the little child within us :) — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 14, 2017

Each child is a special gift .. They teach u so much ..Nuture them..cherish them .. love them #HappyChildrensDay #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/Dgth6gsDMX — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) November 14, 2017

Today I'm going to celebrate my inner child by crying, scribbling on walls & throwing tantrums till i have my way. #HappyChildrensDay — Suchitra (@suchitrak) November 14, 2017

Finding real joy n precious smiles in these kids living under a bridge as they see a film first time ever in theatre. Huge thanks @ManMundra @1018mb #Dhanak is a gem. #HappyChildrensDay. To Know more abt the kids https://t.co/kG0yDnAe3M… pic.twitter.com/mTHzgGuOaH — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) November 14, 2017

To kids everywhere (including mine) hats off... on training us adults so well! Happy #ChildrensDay! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2017

This Children's Day, spending time with these kids reminded me of what innocence feels like. Thank you @PehlayAkshar for this! pic.twitter.com/HiDBoRDpJV — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 14, 2017

So this Children's Day, let us vow to nurture the child within us.