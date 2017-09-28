Essel Group 90 years
Tusshar Kapoor 's son Laksshya is all set for pre-playschool

After Hrs Correspondent | Updated: Sep 28, 2017, 07:15 AM IST, DNA

I will put Laksshya in playschool next year, to help him interact with other kids, says Tusshar

Tusshar Kapoor is a hands-on dad. The actor, who opted for surrogacy and is a proud parent to the one-year-old Laksshya, has been a Superdad and performed his daddy duties with ease! And now, the tot is going to pre-playschool. “When we were kids, we started with nursery, then I heard about montessori and playschool. Now, this pre-playschool. I will put Laksshya in playschool next year, to help him interact with other kids. I take him for that three days a week now,” Tusshar tells us.

