Tusshar Kapoor 's son Laksshya is all set for pre-playschool

Tusshar Kapoor is a hands-on dad. The actor, who opted for surrogacy and is a proud parent to the one-year-old Laksshya, has been a Superdad and performed his daddy duties with ease! And now, the tot is going to pre-playschool. “When we were kids, we started with nursery, then I heard about montessori and playschool. Now, this pre-playschool. I will put Laksshya in playschool next year, to help him interact with other kids. I take him for that three days a week now,” Tusshar tells us.