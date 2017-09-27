Trolls target Karisma Kapoor's picture and fat-shame Kareena Kapoor Khan

The last weekend saw glamorous Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma spelling black magic at Isha Ambani’s bash held in the Mumbai city. Twinning in black one-shoulder dresses, the two sisters made heads turned and how..Inspite of not being on social media herself, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking the Internet with her gorgeous pictures all this while but not without being trolled. Keeping up with her stylish ways, Kareena got love from her fans but haters fat shamed Bebo for her pics with Karisma as well.

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

#cousins A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Black magic in @nashishsoni dress, @farahkhanali brooch, @jimmychoo clutch! Fab picture by @thehouseofpixels and assisted by @chandanimz hair by @pompyhans makeup by @mickeycontractor A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

sexy tuxedo dress by @nashishsoni , @louboutinworld shoes and @farahkhanali brooch! Special image credit @thehouseofpixels assisted by @chandanimz A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

However, haters will always find faults as they just need a chance to comment. This time, it was Kareena who got trolled owing to her 'fat' legs. Check out the comments right here on Karisma's post:

We all know that Kareena become a mother to adorable baby Taimur in December last year. Back to movie sets, Bebo has begun shooting for her comeback film, Veerey Di Wedding. At 37 Kareena continues to slay in style but then haters will always be haters.