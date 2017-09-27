Essel Group 90 years
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain

Trolls target Karisma Kapoor's picture and fat-shame Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain (Instagram)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 27, 2017, 10:55 AM IST, DNA webdesk

Haters target Kareena Kapoor Khan picture on social media

The last weekend saw glamorous Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma spelling black magic at Isha Ambani’s bash held in the Mumbai city. Twinning in black one-shoulder dresses, the two sisters made heads turned and how..Inspite of not being on social media herself, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking the Internet with her gorgeous pictures all this while but not without being trolled. Keeping up with her stylish ways, Kareena got love from her fans but haters fat shamed Bebo for her pics with Karisma as well.

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#cousins

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

However, haters will always find faults as they just need a chance to comment. This time, it was Kareena who got trolled owing to her 'fat' legs. Check out the comments right here on Karisma's post:

We all know that Kareena become a mother to adorable baby Taimur in December last year. Back to movie sets, Bebo has begun shooting for her comeback film, Veerey Di Wedding. At 37 Kareena continues to slay in style but then haters will always be haters.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read