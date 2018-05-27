Trivia: How Salman Khan managed to get the entire Race 3 cast to shoot the climax in just 5 days

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 shot the climax action sequence in just five days that would have otherwise taken 10 days. The climax sequence has both Salman Khan and Bobby Deol performing high octane stunts, glimpses of which can be seen in the trailer where Salman and Bobby are seen leading a stylish walk. It was shot with three units simultaneously. A set of actors were continuously shooting on the three units and wrapped the schedule in just five days that could have taken ten days to shoot.

The climax action sequence was a very crucial one featuring the entire cast. Seen in the sequence will be Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The climax sequence in all the previous films has been a turning point leading to mind boggling twists.

The much awaited climax sequence will showcase high octane action sequences that include explosives and intense car chase sequence. As there were explosions and high octane chase sequences involved high security calling for military being stationed on the sets in Abu Dhabi.

Director Remo D'souza shares, "I wanted a very real treatment for Race 3. The action and explosions that you see in the film were all created on set. Fortunately, I had my team supporting my vision completely and delivering their best."

The entire climax and action sequence has been choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arasu. The recently released trailer of the film makes for an Eid bonanza, being a complete entertainment package.

Further adding to it, the director says, "The climax scene is an elaborate action sequence that was to be shot with the entire cast. Salman ensured that the gruelling schedule that would otherwise take 10 days to shoot, was completed in just 5 days. We had three separate units that were shooting simultaneously on set. The live explosions also had the military's presence for security concern. The entire sequence was an event in itself."

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and will hit theatres on June 15, 2018.