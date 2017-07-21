Totally worth the wait! Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is out

After a series of mini trails and songs from the film, finally the trailer of Imtiaz Ali film is out

Finally the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer is out. Looking like a typical Imtiaz Ali film which travels across beautiful cities across the world, this one has SRK in the role of Harry, a tour guide in Europe who helps Anushka Sharma's character Sejal find her lost ring. The journey which starts to look for a ring finds the two getting close to each other and as the tag line says, ' what you seek, is seeking you'. Anushka Sharma and Imitaz Ali launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai, with short lived guest appearance from SRK via video conferencing from LA. SRK tweeted saying, "For all those asking, questioning and waiting for it. Thanks for your patience."

Even Miss Sharma tweeted saying that "I have found my lost ring and Harry. What else does this journey have in store for me?"

I lost my ring & found Harry! What else does this journey have in store for me?#JHMSTrailer @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt https://t.co/K0We2NtfPE — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 21, 2017

In the trailer we can hear SRK saying " Main cheap hoon, ladkiyon ko gandi nazar se dekh tha hoon." And Imtiaz Ali justified that at the event by saying that SRK asked me if had a story in my mind and I said a very cheap one, SRK got immensely interested and after hearing the story was signed in."

#ImtiazAli said #SRK asked if I had any story, I said 'cheap one' and he became interested immensely interested #JHMSTrailer — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) July 21, 2017

#Shahrukhkhan is the single most giving actor that I've worked with says #ImtiazAli #JHMSTrailer — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) July 21, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set for a August 4 release has got U/A certificate from the censor board with the filmmaker has no grudges about it