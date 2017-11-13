Total Dhamaal: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor to reunite on screen after 17 years and we can't keep calm!

Here's some exciting piece of news for all the fans of Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor. The hit jodi of 90s is all set to be back on the silver screens in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal. The duo have already given hits like Beta, Ram Lakhan, Parinda and Pukar and with them coming together again, one can expect fireworks at the ticekt windows.

The director Indra Kujmar told Mumbai Mirror, "Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai. However, this film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘Dhak Dhak’ but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.”

The director furher added that he is looking forward to release the film somewhere arounf Diwali 2018. "”The final decision on the release date will be taken by the studio we tie up with but it would be great to have a dhamaal Diwali next year,” he said, reports the tabloid.

Total Dhamaal is said to be the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. The second film titled Double Dhamaal was also helmed by Kumar. With such an exciting jodi headlining the cast and doses of comedy, this one's definitely a film to watch out for!