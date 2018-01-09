Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Total Dhamaal: Aamir Khan gives the mahurat clap as the film goes on floor today!

Aamir Khan at Total Dhamaal mahurat


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Tuesday 9 January 2018 16:30 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Superstar Aamir Khan who has worked with renowned filmmaker Indra Kumar for multiple box office hits, gave the mahurat clap for 2018’s much awaited comic caper Total Dhamaal. The shooting of Total Dhamaal commenced today in Mumbai and Aamir graced the shoot with his presence for the very first day.

 
  
 
While Anil Kapoor directed the shot and director Indra Kumar assisted him, Madhuri Dixit Nene switched on the camera and the mahurat shot took place with the presence of everyone including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffery and Sanjay Mishra.

 
  
 
The hugely awaited laugh riot also has a casting coup with the hit duo Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit joining Ajay Devgn in the film. Total Dhamaal will also see the return of the comic gang of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey along with Boman Irani.

 
  
 
Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios and is directed by Indra Kumar.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story