Top gun for Salman Khan!

Salman Khan, who reprises the role of Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai, will be seen in some high-octane action sequences. Not only that, he will also be wielding some of the heaviest weapons to tear down his enemies in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. One such weapon is MG 42, a massive machine gun, with which Salman will fight his battles.

Shooting with the weapon, though, didn’t come easy. The MG 42 weighs as much as 25-30 kg and also has a magazine of cartridges attached to it, which makes it a weapon of destruction. Director Ali Abbas Zafar explains, “When you feature a superstar like Salman, who is known to pull his weight for a film’s action, you need to have weaponry that suits his stature and also fits in with the scale of Tiger

Zinda Hai. This fight sequence is part of a very crucial chapter in the film, and the weapon needed to match the scale and impact of this moment.”

Talking about this action sequence, Ali says, “For this scene, Salman fired around 5,000 cartridges, over three consecutive days. It actually becomes one of the most iconic shots of the film. Because the gun was being used continuously, we needed to keep two such weapons ready for use. It generates extreme heat and we worked in very hot conditions. We had to flip the gun continuously, and keep both in perfect functioning condition.”