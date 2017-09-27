Too Hot to Handle! Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff team up for a Yash Raj film

Tiger Shroff is often touted to be the next Hrithik Roshan while he considers him his idol. And now when the two are coming together for a Yash Raj film, it's definitely going to get too hot to handle.

On the auspicious occasion of filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, the makers announced that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Siddharth Anand's next. No surprises there that this it's going to be an action packed film which is scheduled to release on 25th January, 2019. The untitled film goes on floors on April 2018 and marks the return of Hrithik Roshan in YRF camp after 11 years post the blockbuster Dhoom:2. This film also marks a lot of firsts for Tiger Shroff, first film with YRF and Hrithik Roshan too.

But wait! star power at the box-office doesn't end with Hrithik-Tiger's new jodi. The two will be battling with Akshay Kumar's film Crack. This Neeraj Pandey film was supposed to release earlier but will now hit screens on Republic Day 2019. This isn't the first time the real life neighbours, Akshay and Hrithik's films clash with each other. 2016 saw Duggu's 'Mohenjodaro'' pitted against Akki's National award winning film, 'Rustom'. Akshay emerged as the winner then, it'll be interesting to see who wins the box-office battle this time around.