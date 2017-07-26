Too Hot to Handle: Bidita Bag and Nawazuddin Siddhique's song 'Barfani' in 'Baabumoshai Bandookbaaz' is out

It's soothing to the ears and too hot to handle for the eyes. Yes, the first song of 'Baabumoshai Bandookbaaz' titled 'Barfani' is out and is making us watch the video on a loop over and over again. The sizzling chemistry and steamy scenes between Nawazuddin Siddhique and Bidita Bag accompanied by soulful number in perfect for this romantic monsoon weather. The actors are seen in rustic lovemaking scene and much more.

Nawaz also seems to be glad about playing a romantic role, and shared his feeling on Twitter :

Gaurav Dagaonkar sets a brilliant display of composition on lyrics written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.Armaan Mallick is seen at his creative best by singing and creating a melodious song with intense emotions and we can see Nawazuddina and Bidita giving it the impactfull performance by getting into the skin of their characters .The movie will see Nawaz donning different hats-a serial killer by day and a lover at night.

Checkout the video of the song here -