Tom Alter’s eerie swan song

Truth, it is said, is often stranger than fiction. In his last outing as an actor, a short film titled Jazz Singer, Tom Alter plays a jazz musician who collapses on stage and dies.

Still shaken by the bizarre coincidence, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty reveals, “It’s very sad to hear about Tom’s demise. He always carried such positivity. It’s ironic that I’m currently mixing a short film where Tom is the main lead, as a jazz player who dies while performing. For me, the film is like a premonition. It’s uncanny. It’s difficult for me to digest the news, he was supposed to record a final voiceover before he went to the hospital. But it couldn’t happen. May his soul rest in peace.”

About the film directed by debutante Neeraj Yadav, Resul says, “It’s a fine, artistic tribute to Tom if you look at it from another angle, it’s not just any other short film, this boy from nowhere just popped up with this film to me. I admire their courage and conviction. I also feel there is some kind of ominous destiny at play here. Why else would Tom be playing a dying artiste in his last film?”