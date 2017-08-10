'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Box Office estimates: Akshay Kumar's film to earn this much money on Day 1!

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit the theatres this Friday (i.e., tomorrow). With the debacle of several much anticipated films featuring A listers like Salman Khan's Tubelight and the latest Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal on the box office, all hopes are now pinned on Akshay Kumar's film to come to the rescue. Will Akshay be able to match up to the expectations? That remains to be seen, but the early estimates of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are out and they do look promising.

As per a report on BollywoodLife, trade expert and Exhibitor-Distributor Akshaye Rathi feels that after Aamir Khan, it is Akshay Kumar who seems to have struck the right chords with selecting films that are both commercially and critically acclaimed. He shared, "There is Aamir Khan, whose name is iconic for trust in the mind of the audience. People actually think Aamir Khan ki picture hai to kuch interesting hoga. By now Akshay Kumar has begun to enjoy a similar degree of trust because if you look at the kind of movies he has done, they are critically acclaimed and also commercially successful. He has become a darling not just of the media but also of the audience. Again it (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) has a very relevant theme if you see. Open defecation is a problem that bothers the heartland of India like nothing else. It’s a subject that is very relatable. Swachh Bharat is driven by our own Prime Minister. If you add entertainment value to a subject like that, the potential increases.”

Further talking about the possible numbers that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha may rake in, Rathi predicts that the movie should be able to collect Rs 11-12 crore easily on the first day and it shouldn't be difficult to rake in about Rs 40-45 crore in its opening weekend. Several reports suggest that the film is made at an approximate budget of Rs 40 crore, if the trade predictions turn out to be true, the total cost may be recovered within the first 3 days itself. Rathi was quoted as saying, "He (Akshay Kumar) is the smartest producer and the most astute business man in the country. He makes movies at such right budget that they sail. I think it will easily earn Rs 11 -12 crore on the first day and the opening weekend will be somewhere around Rs 40-45 crore."

Let's wait and watch if Akshay Kumar's film managed to yield the desired results at the box office. Stay tuned to this space for the updates...