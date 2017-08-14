'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's film ends the dry spell, mints Rs 51.45 crore

Here's the complete break down of the first weekend collections of TEPK...

After the disappointing performance of some movies with big names and high expectations like Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, all eyes were fixed on Akshay Kumar's recently released film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Going by the first weekend collections of the film, looks like the movie has managed to end the dry spell at the box office.

TEPK, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, has managed to collect Rs 51.45 crore in its first weekend, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet. The movie opened to the figure of Rs 13.10 crore on Friday and saw a massive jump in its collections on Saturday by raking in Rs 17.10 crore. On Sunday, the growth was phenomenal as the film managed to mint Rs 21.25 crore on the third day of its release.

#ToiletEkPremKatha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat... Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017

The total India business of TEPK stands at Rs 51.45 crore and since it's going to be a holiday on Tuesday on account of Independence Day, it is expected that the movie will further witness considerable rise in its collections. A strong word of mouth is helping the film to bring in massive footfalls in the theatres. The next question that arises in the minds of the fans is of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

