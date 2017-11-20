To dad, with love! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to sponsor surgeries of 100 children with cleft lips

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be sponsoring surgeries for 100 children with cleft lips in memory of her late father

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who lost her dad Krishnaraj Rai earlier this year, is doing something special to remember him on his birthday today. Says a source close to the actress, “Aishwarya has decided to celebrate her father’s birthday in a special way by sponsoring surgeries for 100 children born with cleft lips and palates through the NGO, Smile Train India and announce the day as ‘Day of Smiles’.”

As the NGO’s goodwill ambassador, she has been supporting the international cleft charity for the past nine years, and through The Aishwarya Rai Foundation, her father had supported cleft lip and palate surgeries for 100 children in 2014.

The source adds, “She will be visiting a suburban hospital in Mumbai with her mother Vrinda Rai and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, to meet cleft-lip patients and motivate the children to pursue their dreams.”