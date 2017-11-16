Tiger Zinda Hai| You won't be able to take your eyes of Katrina Kaif's oh-so-hot avatar in 'Swag se swagat'

If Tiger Zinda Hai's trailer didn't make you jump in joy over Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's uber hot avatar in an action mode, then get to set for 'Swag Se Swagat'

Well, that's the first song from Ali Abbas Zafar's film and the makers gave us a glimpse of the song where Miss Kaif is seen flaunting her fit and fabulous figure. This leggy lass who has given many hit songs in the past also seems to be set for yet another chartbuster with this one. Kat shared her picture from the sets where she is seen dancing with background dancers giving her company and wrote, "

Who runs the world ........Swag se karenge Sabka swagat.. Coming sooooooooooon "

Swag and swagat part 2 ..... A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:45am PST

They have just launched the trailer of their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai and if all goes well, Katrina Kaif will soon be going on Salman Khan’s TV show Bigg Boss. The film is slated to release next month and it goes without saying that the duo will take the opportunity to promote it on the show. Buzz is that the two are likely to shake a leg on 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat'. While they are yet to finalise the details, sources say that talks are on for the same. Tiger Zinda Hai sees Katrina and Salman reuniting on screen five years after Ek Tha Tiger. Incidentally, Kat has been appearing on the show almost every year. She has even been part of the finale episode in an earlier season.