Tiger Zinda Hai still: We cannot wait for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Swag se Swagat’

Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. After the trailer launch, the film is getting a huge response on social media and to cash into it, the makers are teasing the fans with stills from the film and the songs.

For the past few days, the makers of TZH are posting stills from a song ‘Swag se Swagat’ starring Salman and Kat and fans are swooning over their sizzling chemistry and good looks. Adding to the excitement, another still from the song has been released. While Salman looks handsome in navy blue tee and black pants, Katrina looks hot in a pair of black tee and shorts. The background looks picturesque with a blue sea and beautiful weather. Apparently, the song has been shot in beautiful locations of Greece. Check out the still here:

Well, now we just want the song to be released already!