Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif shimmy after 5 years!

The last time Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif danced together was in the ditty Mashallah in Ek Tha Tiger where the two shared a crackling chemistry. Now, the duo is pairing in the sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. Once again, they will be seen shaking a leg together to the high-energy track Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat, which is the first song to be released from the upcoming film.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “In Ek Tha Tiger, everyone loved Salman and Katrina’s chemistry, so for us, it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been paid to bring out their chemistry, how they are styled, and the locations. They look the best they have looked together.”

For the number, Ali roped in 100 dancers including trained ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dance hall performers from Greece, France, Trinidad and Tobago, among other countries. The song is shot on a picturesque beach in Greece.