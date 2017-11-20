'Tiger Zinda Hai': Katrina Kaif’s designer decodes her hot spy avatar in ‘Swag Se Swagat’

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most highly anticipated films this year. The film, a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger, will witness Salman and Katrina reunite on the silver screen after a gap of five years.

Adding to the excitement, the sassy Katrina Kaif who is making everyone swoon over her look in the film, will be seen playing the role of a super spy - Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai. Her character in the film is an extremely intelligent spy and she has been shown as someone who has had elite military training. Zoya’s roots have become inspiration for Katrina’s clothes in this action entertainer and thus, her new look in the film.

Katrina says, “Anaita (Shroff Adajania) drew inspiration from Zoya’s background while fixing the look for Swag Se Swagat. Zoya has had military training while becoming a spy and Anaita has used military as a colour to dress her up for this fun song. We wanted Zoya's character to have a connection with her roots even when she is not on a mission and romancing Tiger.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on Dec 22.