'Tiger Zinda Hai' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar says 'Dil Diyan Gallan' is a tribute to Yash Chopra

Ali Abbas Zafar says Tiger Zinda Hai's new song Dil Diyan Gallan is a tribute to veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. The 37-year-old director is geared up for the release of his upcoming film and the new track with the lead pair - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - came out yesterday.

 
"Dil diyan gallan... Ode to Yash Chopra... Master of romance," wrote Zafar, alongside the YouTube link to the new song.

   
Shot in Tyrol, Austria, the love ballad is the second number that was released after Swag Se Swagat. Ali also shared a still of Salman Khan from the film, writing that only 18 days are left for the release of the film.

   
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated to be released on December 22. 

  
 


    
   
