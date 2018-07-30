Tiger Shroff’s 'Student Of The Year 2' gets a new release date

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was going to lock horns at the box office with Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2 on November 23 but later, the Greek God of Bollywood's film got pushed to January 25, 2019 giving his protege a clear run at the theatres.

But looks like things weren't meant to be this way.

Karan Johar, on Monday revealed that the next batch of newcomers from his school will now hit the theatres in the Summer of 2019 and not on November 23 this year.

The director-producer took to Twitter and wrote, “There is a NEW DATE for #SOTY2!!!! The admissions are now in summer 2019!!! Watch this space! @punitdmalhotra @iTIGER SHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvam ehta18 @foxstarhindi.”

At first Karan hadn't disclosed the date, but in his next tweet, he put out the new date. The film will now release on May 10.

He announced the same with a poster of the film which featured his students- Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, and captioned it, "Well, the wait for the same will last a little more now with the film’s release getting postponed to next year."

We aren't upset with the new development, but a tad sad as we won’t get to see Hrithik or Tiger on the big screen this November. But not too bad as we are glad that ex-students Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will join the cast for a special cameo. Ex-students Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra will soon shoot for a song which will be part of the opening credits of the sequel.

A source had informed DNA that, “The film’s makers wanted to shoot the song, which will feature the trio in the opening credits, on a large canvas. They are yet to take a call on whether they should shoot in Delhi, Pune or Mumbai. It will be shot either in a stadium or on a lavish set. This song will mark the beginning of the sequel and will see SOTY’S lead actors, Varun, Alia and Sid, passing the baton to the new batch of students.”

Well, with the release date getting postponed, guess we can't do anything, but wait a little more now for the film to release.