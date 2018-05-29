Tiger Shroff becomes the youngest star to have a sequel to his credit

Tiger Shroff, who is touted as Bollywood's gen-next superstar, has made a mark on the audience with his films. The young actor has emerged to be the youngest to have a sequel of his own movie to his credit.

The actor's last release Baaghi 2, which was a sequel of his hit film Baaghi (2016) broke major records at the box office emerging to be a blockbuster. A testimony of Tiger's fan following is the first-day collection of Baaghi 2 which was Rs 25.10 crore which is the highest for any young actor of Bollywood.

Even before the release of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff signed the next installment of Baaghi, Baaghi 3 which is touted to release in 2019. In just four years the actor has achieved tremendous success carving a place for himself in the hearts of the audience. The actor has been the talk of the town ever since his debut owing to his power packed performance.

Packing a punch with his debut venture Heropanti, Tiger Shroff stepped in Bollywood as the action star, with the success of Baaghi and blockbuster Baaghi 2, the young actor has only further established himself as one of the most bankable stars.

Currently, Tiger Shroff is shooting for SOTY 2 which is also a sequel of 2012's hit Student of the year. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Student of the year 2 and an action thriller with Hrithik Roshan.