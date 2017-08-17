Throwback Thursday: This pic of Abhishek Bachchan planting a kiss on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's head is all heart!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently in the news for being the first Indian woman to have hoisted the Indian National flag at IFFM 2017. Her adorable daughter Aaradhya also accompanied Aish at the do.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan completed 10 years of marital bliss this year. We came across this picture shared by photographer-turned-producer Atul Kasbekar on his Instagram account.

In the picture, Abhishek can be seen planting a kiss on Aishwarya's head affectionately. The black and while picture speaks volumes of the love and warmth that the duo share. The picture was captioned, "Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people. I love this image."

Now this makes for a perfect throwback thursday picture.

Check out the picture right here: