Throwback Thursday: Esha Gupta looks stunning in a red swimsuit

Esha Gupta's pictures on Instagram are getting too hot to handle with every new post

After breaking the Internet with her bold lingerie photoshoot, Esha Gupta is back too wooing her fans on Instagram once again.

This time the lady is looking uber hot in a red swimsuit. '#Tb' which confirms at this picture being one of her old photoshoots, where Esha Gupta is seen wearing a red swimwear along with bronze bangles and cuff bangles. With hair unkempt hair flying off her face with a slight pout highlighting a tint of pink gloss on her lips. Her fans who can't get enough of this bold and beautiful lady and her sizzling hot pictures and in barely 11 hours, this picture got 64,572 likes.

Before this, bikini clad Esha Gupta shared her pictures from a vacation in Bali. Dressed in a white bikini along with an white overcoat and a grey hat, Esha was seen flaunting her fit and fabulous curves Former Miss India looked ethereal in white with shades of blue of infinity pool and ocean in the background. This holiday was perfectly timed with the news of her latest film, Baadshaho doing well at the opening weekend.

Despite bad reviews from the critics Baadshaho is doing well at the box office and has 56.24 crores within 5 days of its release. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, #Baadshaho is STEADY in mass circuits... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 56.24 cr. India biz." Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is set in the Emergency period when the privy purses of the royal families were abolished. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jamwal in the lead.