This video of Salman Khan and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khan's awkward hug is going viral!

Salman Khan, who's back in Mumbai after completing the Morocco schedule of his upcoming flick with Katrina Kaif titled Tiger Zinda Hai, graced the recently concluded Big Zee Entertainment Awards on July 29. A number of celebs from B-Town and TV industry were in attendance at the award function.

A video from the red carpet of the awards show has now gone viral. The video shows what happened when Salman Khan and former contestant of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Sana Khan, happened to come face-to-face at the red carpet of the awards function.

As soon as Sana spotted Salman, the duo moved ahead to hug each other. But the cameras also captured how Salman totally closed his fists while hugging Sana, just like a shy boy. Perhaps, this happened as Sana was wearing a backless dress. As soon as the video appeared online, it started doing the rounds on various social media platforms. The video has ow gone viral.

Watch the video right here: