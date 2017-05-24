THIS singer wants Sonu Nigam to be BACK on Twitter!

Sonu Nigam, on Wednesday morning announced that he has decided to say good bye to micro blogging site Twitter, soon after the site suspended the Twitter account of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Tuesday. Reportedly, Abhijeet's account was suspended by Twitter India owing to the excessive use of filthy and derogatory language against the fairer sex, but looks like Sonu found the decision one-sided and illogical.

In a series of 24 tweets, the Bollywood singer explained why he's miffed with the actions of those in power, the one-sided decisions taken by the authorities and also pointed out how we are no longer humans but only proud individuals of various religions and communities.

Though, he has deleted his account on Twitter, his fans are left shocked and bewildered. While there seems to be a divided opinion about Sonu's action, singer Shaan took to his Twitter account in order to urge Sonu to be back on the site and spread love. He wrote, "We understand the frustration and hopelessness that You feel.. bhai I can only urge and request you to stay and spread the Love @sonunigam"

Whether, Sonu will come back on the micro blogging site or not, is still mystery.

Meanwhile, you can read the full test of Sonu's 25-tweet thread right here:

"Hello Press, Twitteratis, Tweeples and Tweetios, get ready to take screen shots of my following messages for they won't remain here 4 long. I bid adieu to Twitter and my close to 7 Million followers today, leaving most Disappointed and angry at me, and some Sadists Happy.I have come to understand that "You can wake up someone who's sleeping, but can not wake up one who's pretending to sleep when he's awake". Media, is divided. Some Nationalists, some just Cold blooded Pseudos not ready to learn from our History of Traitors.Hv seen Love Pouring in from Most Quarters 4 my Balanced approach; & unreasonable, illogical, ruthless, Profanities being hurled frm other. People blessing you on one hand; and some wishing Death upon you. Even some young Girls and Boys and Kids behave like terrorists.A woman can endorse a picture of Gautam Gambhir in the front of the Army Jeep, & Paresh Rawal, Criticized for doing d same to someone else. Accepted Arundhati has d right to her opinion about Kashmir, but then the other billion Indians have the right to feel Let Down too right?And we have stopped being Humans. We are nothing beyond Proud Muslims, Hindus, Pakistanis, Indians.Gosh.Such arrogance 4 being so stupid?One Could disagree wth Abhijeetda's language but isn't Shehla's accusation tht BJP has a Sex Racket, Provocation enough to Supporters? If His account is deleted, why not Her? And the other Morons who hurl Mother Sister abuses to every Achiever?Where's the Balance? How is it all so one sided? Why is everyone so Angry here on Twitter? Why can't there be a Sensible discussion?It only goes to prove that most humans, cannot digest power when it comes to them unchecked. They need Reins to hold them back.I have nothing against Twitter, it's a Game Changer. Yet Twitter cud have been a Greater Platform. It's like Porn, shown in Theatres.I quit Twitter Today in Defiance of this One Sided Sham. Every Logical, Sensible Patriot and Humanist should. I am sorry I don't belong to a place which spews so much Venom with such Relish! A place that taints me Anti Muslim in some losers' mindsI have no Religion. I follow my own religion choosing d Best from everywhere. Those who understand, know; those who don't, my condolences I don't belong 2 a place whr sm Pseudo Intellectuals actually turn a Blind Eye to d Unprecedented slap I gave 2 d Fatva proclaimers on me I am no Right Wing, No Left Wing. I respect everyone's Opinion but I guess Here, you have to Belong Somewhere. I hope I never need to return here to Clarify, but I never say Never! At this point, my Pious life, needs to Declutter.I don't know what will be made out of these Threads of mine, and what new Controversy I'll get in2, but this shud b d last due 2 Twitter.And if there's a Newer Platform with some Filter, I'd be Owning it! We'll see each other there. Goodbye till then 6.5 Millions. B.P.S People getting married? U can actually know d entire Psychology & Class of a Partner by just going through his Twitter Time lineShall Delete d account in a bit so the messages are conveyed clearly and with Utmost Humility and Good Intent. Thanks Twitter. (sic)"