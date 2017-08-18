This picture of Deepika Padukone pulling Ranveer Singh closer for a liplock is going viral!

While we can't say whether the picture is genuine or morphed, the pic is taking the social media by storm with the hashtag #DeepVeer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. Though, the two of them have never admitted to their relationship in public but the truth is already out in the public domain now.

While a number of speculations have been rife about their relationship being 'on' and 'off', recently, an old picture of the two of them has surfaced online. In the said picture, Deepika can be seen pulling Ranveer closer for an apparent liplock.

The picture has been doing the rounds on social media platforms with the hash tag #DeepVeer. While we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the picture and can't say for sure if it's genuine or morphed, nevertheless, the snap has gone viral now.

As of now, Deepika is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor. Both Ranveer and Deepika have been instructed not to be seen in public with each other.

Check out the picture right here: