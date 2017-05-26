THIS is what Saqib Saleem had to do for his role in 'Dobaara: See Your Evil'

Saqib Saleem who has always been known for his consistent performances on screen is all set to make his debut in the horror genre with his next. The mentioned movie is an official adaptation of Hollywood movie Oculus and has Saqib sharing the screen space with his real life sibling Huma Qureshi for the very first time.

In this movie, Saqib plays the character of a boy who for 12 years is kept in a juvenile prison under false accusations and doesn't speak much, is a man of few words and talks very little but expresses well in those few words.

While we know Saqib in real life is a happy go lucky, charming and mischievous guy which is tghe exact opposite of his character in the film, but in order to adapt to this character he spent a great deal of time to research and work on understanding his character.

So to understand the pain the character went through, he isolated himself from everyone by locking himself in his house for days. This Isolation helped him understand the pain of the character and perform even better. When we asked Saqib about this he said, "Empathy is important when you are an actor..empathy for the character you're playing. The experience helped me be true to Kabir, the character. But also it scared me at a human level that it's so difficult to just be comfortable with ones self. It helped me understand myself also better".