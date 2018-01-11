This is what Salim Khan has to say on death threats given to Salman Khan

The recent report by Mumbai Mirror which suggested that a gangster from Rajasthan, Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened to kill Salman Khan, has taken the country by storm. Reportedly, the police also landed on the sets where the actor was shooting for Race 3 and escorted Salman back to his home.

Confirming the new to The Indian Express, Salman's father Salim Khan said, "I don’t know the exact details about when he left the sets, I do know that there were some threats. But Salman has a good team of security personnel. This is not the first time that he is getting such threats. In this industry, people keep getting such threats a lot."

On being quizzed about the action that th family members have taken, Khan said that they're trying to ensure that the actor is safe. He also added that as of now, Salman is going for the shoots normally.

Earlier, the Mumbai tabloid had quoted a source as saying, "The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops."

A senior police official informed that they have taken the Bishnoi gangster's threat quite seriously and have assured the actor of maximum police protection. They are also investigating the motive behind Bishnoi's threat given to Salman.

The Bishnois worship the black buck and this threat is believed to have stemmed from the black buch poaching case against Salman, which is going on at Jodhpur court. Watch this space for more updates...