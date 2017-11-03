THIS is the real reason why Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Kedarnath' has been delayed

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan is making her much-awaited Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. If you’ve also been waiting to see Sara and Sushant share screen space in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial venture, you might have to wait a tad longer. Apparently, the film’s release date has been postponed to 2018 end from June 2018.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers have decided to postpone Kedarnath’s release owing to an important sequence in the film, a love story set against the backdrop of pilgrimage. Reportedly, the devastating floods that hit Uttarakhand in 2013 form an integral part of the film and Abhishek is keen to shoot it by recreating a set in Mumbai, leading to the delay.

A source told the tabloid, "The makers felt that the sequence deserves a grander canvas. So, they have decided to recreate the town of Kedarnath in Mumbai. The set will be erected by February next year. Abhishek intends to wrap up the sequence by June. This has, in turn, pushed the release."

The report further suggested that a VFX team from Los Angeles has been roped in to ensure that the magnitude of the natural disaster is not lost on the silver screen. "Gallons of water will be used to create the flood effect. The sequence will be high on VFX," added the source.