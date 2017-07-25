This is how Kriti Sanon became 'Bitti' in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'!

Kriti Sanon who would be portraying the role of a UP girl Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi reveals how she got into the skin of the character.The actress who has portrayed varied roles in the three-year long career will be seen essaying the role of a UP girl in her upcoming film.

Kriti Sanon comes from Delhi and is not acquainted with the lifestyle of Uttar Pradesh girls. The body language or accent doesn't come naturally to a person who hasn't hailed from the place. So a lot of preparation is needed for the portrayal.

In order to adapt the mannerisms of a UP girl, Kriti hit upon an idea even before her shoot commenced. The actress visited Lucknow a few days before the shoot and spent some time with 10-15 college girls.

Kriti Sanon observed the body language of the girls, the way they carried themselves, their accent, etc while she spent time with them. She even recorded her conversations with them and kept listening to it in order to pick up the nuances of how they spoke.

The actress has brilliantly caught the tone of her character as it is evident in the trailer. About her preparation, Kriti shares, "Yes, I spent a lot of time with the girls. They were really sweet to take me to their college, share stories about their daily life there, and even about their boyfriends. My conversations with them were of immense help to portray the character I was supposed to. It’s very different from what I have done before and it was a lot of fun to play Bitti."

The slice of life film presents a quirky love triangle wherein Bitti aka Kriti is in the search for her groom, while Chirag aka Ayushmann and Pritam aka Rajkumar are seen competing for her love. Set in the backdrop of a small town of Bareilly, the film is refreshing and delightful in its approach.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is scheduled to release on August 18, 2017.