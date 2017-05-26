THIS fan's love for Sachin Tendulkar shows why he's lived 'A Billion Dreams'

As the entire nation gears up to witness the life and times of Sachin Tendulkar in his docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams, that has hit the theatres today, here's a fan's account on how and when he became an ardent Sachin fan.

Read on:

"It was 1996 World Cup. Everyone at home and who ever visited home, kept talking about one name - Sachin Tendulkar. I was very young and I wasn't able to understand what they were talking about. I used to watch matches but didn't know what kind of game it was. But one name was cemented in my mind and heart - Sachin Tendulkar.

Those were the Doordarshan days and in my village cable connection wasn't there to watch the India vs England Test series. Later, I found out there was something called news, which was telecast at 8 pm. Hindi news 8 pm and English news at 8.15 pm. I started watching news only to know what Sachin was doing.

Then I was introduced to newspapers. There is a salon near my home and it is on the way to school. I started going there, read the sports page to know about Sachin and then went to school. Later my neighbours started to subscribe to newspapers and I was the first one to read it before giving to them.

When I grew up, I started buying all the magazines if I found Sachin’s photo on the cover. The urge to know him increased day by day, so I was reading more and more. So that's how I got interested in News!

A few years ago, recession came about and finding a job wasn't easy. At the time I thought of continuing studies and the only thing I knew was News, News and News… So I took up journalism and that was the turning point of my life.

From a very young age I was following Sachin and indirectly it shaped my career. During his farewell speech, I couldn't control my emotions and I broke down at a restaurant where I was watching his final match in international cricket. It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that Sachin will not walk out onto the field in neither the blue nor the white jerseys. I lost interest in cricket... Now I watch matches for Virat Kohli and few others.

I've been trying to meet Sachin since a very long time. I have tried all possible ways, but so far it hasn't happened. I've one dream and that is to meet Sachin... I keep thinking about it and I won't lose hope!.

#SachinistForever

Love,

RJ Errol"

