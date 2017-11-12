This adorable picture of Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha makes for a perfect Sunday treat

Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha are one of the most adorable father-daughter duo in Bollywood. In spite of being busy with his big December release, 'Padmavati' the doting father is enjoying his Sunday with his little angle.

Yes, Shahid who never leaves an opportunity to flaunt a picture with her on social media, took to Instagram to share best times with his angel. While playing with his little munchkin in the open, Shahid clicked an adorable selfie with Misha whose cute smile will brighten up your day. Not just that, don't miss out Shahid's new look as he seemed to have given up on royal look for Bhansali's film. The heavy twirled moustache is now replaced with a stubble.

Fans showered their love on this picture as it garnered 2,08,017 likes in 30 minutes.

Best times with my angel. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:25am PST

Not just adorable pictures with his beti Misha, Shahid has lovely things to say about being a father. In a Facebook chat with his fans, Shahid had said, “The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy."