After teasing the audience with the trailer and stills, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman have finally released the film’s title track, The PadMan Song.

For the uninitiated, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a real-life hero who took it upon himself to provide low cost sanitary napkins to the women of his village and tackle the cause of women hygiene. Keeping up with it, the new song gives us a glimpse of the his journey of turning from an ordinary man to a superhero.

Akshay took to social media to share the the second song of Padman on Monday afternoon, which sounds like an ode to all the desi superheroes. Sharing the song, Akshay wrote, “Superhero hai yeh Pagla! Meet the Madman with #ThePadManSong: http://bit.ly/ThePadManSong .@PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

Sung by Mika Singh and penned down by Kausar Munir, the song starts with Akshay’s character believing in ideas despite facing harsh criticism from everyone around. While even his own family belittles him, he still trusts his crazy ides and end up changing the world ultimately. ‘The Padman Song’ is all about this mad man’s superpower. The song also depicts how he eventually becomes successful in his endeavour to bring out low-cost sanitary napkins and suggests that you do not need great marketing skills, fluent English or an IIT degree to take up what you believe in. In fact, all you need is an unshaken belief in your dream.

'The Padman Song' showcases that you do not need to dive from skyscrapers or break the bones of wrong doers to be a superhero, but you become one if you try to make your country strong by making its women become stronger. Well, you will certainly fall in love with Akshay for bringing this inspiring story to the silver screens.

Directed by R Balki, Padman is slated to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.