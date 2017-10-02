The Interview! Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli to come together for a TV show this Diwali

One’s a silver screen god and the other is a cricketing sensation and when the two come together, it’s bound to induce OMG-epiphany across the spectrum. Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli are coming together on TV on the festive eve. Says an insider, “They will be at their candid best. And each one will be ready to bare a few secrets. No questions are taboo. They will talk about everything.”

VIRAT LETS HIS GAURD DOWN

Anushka’s arm candy is known to be media-shy, and cagey about his personal life, so it will be interesting to see him finally open up and give fans a glimpse into his intriguing life. “Aamir meanwhile, is an old hand when it comes to dealing with the media and talking about his life. He is also good at hosting and making the audience eat out of his hands,” says a source.

AK FILES DOWN

Aamir, who is in the middle of promoting Secret Superstar, is flying down especially for one day from Singapore to shoot this chat show on October 3. “The actor will leave on the same night for another country to resume promotions of the movie,” adds the source.

BIG DIWALI HOOPLA

The channel network airing this Diwali special has big plans in place for the promotions. It is being planned as a mega show. In order to harp on this unique combo, the channel network is set to make a roadblock across the various channels. Given Aamir’s association with a certain channel, it’s not hard to guess where this will air, right?