The Interview! Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli to come together for a TV show this Diwali

Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli are coming together on TV show on the festive eve.
One’s a silver screen god and the other is a cricketing sensation and when the two come together, it’s bound to induce OMG-epiphany across the spectrum. Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli are coming together on TV on the festive eve. Says an insider, “They will be at their candid best. And each one will be ready to bare a few secrets. No questions are taboo. They will talk about everything.”
VIRAT LETS HIS GAURD DOWN
Anushka’s arm candy is known to be media-shy, and cagey about his personal life, so it will be interesting to see him finally open up and give fans a glimpse into his intriguing life. “Aamir meanwhile, is an old hand when it comes to dealing with the media and talking about his life. He is also good at hosting and making the audience eat out of his hands,” says a source.